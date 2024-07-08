Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Need to increase production of attack drones

July 7, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense has included funding for the mass production of Type-1 and Type-2 suicide drones in next year's...

Taiwan: Need to increase production of attack drones
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 7, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense has included funding for the mass production of Type-1 and Type-2 suicide drones in next year's budget. Despite the US government's approval of the sale of Switchblade 300 munitions and Altius 600M-V unmanned aerial vehicles, Taiwanese military leaders believe the number of attack drones is still insufficient for national defense. Mass production of the Chien Hsiang anti-radiation drones, developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, will be completed next year. These drones are designed to attack radar stations and can be used in anti-armor missions. The Taipei Times reports it. Additionally, the Navy may conduct a sinking exercise during live-fire exercises scheduled from July 30 to August 30.

