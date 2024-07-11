Taiwan: New AIT director meets President Lai and reiterates one-China policy

July 11, 2024_ The new director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Guli Yan, met with Taiwan's president, Lai Ching-te, to discuss the one-China policy. During the meeting, Guli Yan reiterated the United States' position on the issue, underlining the importance of stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait. This meeting follows a 2021 meeting between former AIT director Sandra Oudkirk and President Tsai Ing-wen, in which the one-China policy was not mentioned. The news was reported by 中國時報. The meeting between Guli Yan and President Lai highlights the importance of Taiwan-US relations in a complex geopolitical context.