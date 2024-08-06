Taiwan: New cancer drug developed by NHRI

06 August 2024_ A team from the National Health Research Institutes (NHRI) in Taiwan has announced the development of a new cancer drug, which could serve as a targeted therapy for different types of tumors. Under the direction of Chang Ching-chang, the team worked on the drug for five years, achieving promising results in preclinical trials. The drug is designed to target a specific protein found in cancer cells and could treat various types of cancer, including lung, breast and colon cancer. The NHRI team is preparing to apply for approval to start clinical trials, which could begin as early as next year, as reported by Taipei Times. If the trials are successful, the drug could be available to patients within the next five years, representing a potential breakthrough in the fight against cancer in Taiwan.