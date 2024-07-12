Taiwan: New headquarters for Fubon Life designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano

July 11, 2024_ Fubon Life, a subsidiary of the Fubon Financial Group, completed the relocation of its headquarters in late June. The new headquarters, called the 'Fubon Life Building', was designed by the Italian architect Renzo Piano together with the Taiwanese architect Yao Renxi. Located in Taipei's Xinyi District, the 54-story tower is now the fourth tallest building in the city and an architectural symbol of Taiwan. The structure has been awarded LEED Gold certification for its innovative and sustainable design. ctee.com.tw reports it. The new headquarters reflects Fubon Life's commitment to sustainability and innovation, in line with the Taiwanese government's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.