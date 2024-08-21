Taiwan: New high for Taiwan dollar against US dollar

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
August 20, 2024_ The Taiwan dollar hit a new high, closing at 31.993 against the US dollar, up 3.7 points. After opening at 32.01, the currency...

21 agosto 2024 | 12.28
August 20, 2024_ The Taiwan dollar hit a new high, closing at 31.993 against the US dollar, up 3.7 points. After opening at 32.01, the currency peaked at 31.842, supported by capital inflows and strength in Asian currencies. Expectations of a possible rate cut by the Federal Reserve contributed to this trend, along with a surge in Taiwanese exports. Total trading in Taipei's foreign exchange markets reached 18.135 billion US dollars. The news was reported by 工商時報. Analysts note that the Taiwan dollar could continue to strengthen if the flow of foreign investment into the Taiwanese stock market persists.

