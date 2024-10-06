Taiwan: New Italian Restaurant at Grand Hotel with Sicilian Specialties

October 5, 2024_ The Grand Hotel in Taipei announces the opening of a new restaurant that celebrates Italian cuisine, especially Sicilian cuisine, thanks to the collaboration with the Dai Pennisi brand. This restaurant, the first in a five-star hotel in Taiwan to offer typical Sicilian dishes, will offer a unique gastronomic experience, combining the culture of 'slow food' with the tradition of family dinners. The new initiative aims to promote Italian culinary culture in Taiwan, with a particular focus on the quality of the products and the art of sharing meals. The news is reported by bg3.co. The restaurant plans to open by mid-year, bringing a piece of Sicily to the heart of Taipei.