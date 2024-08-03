Taiwan: New laws to fight financial fraud

03 August 2024_ The Taiwanese government has introduced four new laws to intensify the fight against financial fraud and ensure citizens' asset security. The measures include toughening penalties, strengthening regulation, increasing transparency and greater international cooperation. These initiatives aim to protect citizens from increasingly sophisticated scams and improve trust in the financial system. The news was reported by 工商時報. The new laws represent a significant step to address a growing problem that has affected many people in Taiwan, an island known for its vibrant economy and commitment to financial security.