Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: New laws to fight financial fraud

03 August 2024_ The Taiwanese government has introduced four new laws to intensify the fight against financial fraud and ensure citizens' asset...

Taiwan: New laws to fight financial fraud
03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ The Taiwanese government has introduced four new laws to intensify the fight against financial fraud and ensure citizens' asset security. The measures include toughening penalties, strengthening regulation, increasing transparency and greater international cooperation. These initiatives aim to protect citizens from increasingly sophisticated scams and improve trust in the financial system. The news was reported by 工商時報. The new laws represent a significant step to address a growing problem that has affected many people in Taiwan, an island known for its vibrant economy and commitment to financial security.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
citizens' asset security asset attività August
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza