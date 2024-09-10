Taiwan: New measures to stabilize real estate market

September 09, 2024_ Taiwan's real estate market is facing significant challenges, with the Taoyuan government approving an amendment to the Property Tax Law. The amendment aims to gather opinions and ensure accurate assessment of tax regulations, amid growing demand for commercial and residential space. In addition, Chinese authorities are introducing measures such as buyer protection insurance, although analysts warn that the costs could be passed on to consumers. The news is reported by ettoday.net. The recent initiatives aim to respond to a struggling real estate market, as demand for commercial space continues to grow following the expansion of AI applications.