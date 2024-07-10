Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: New military rules of engagement tested in Han Kuang exercises

July 9, 2024_ The Taiwanese military has released new rules of engagement (ROE) that will be tested for the first time during the Han Kuang live-fire...

10 luglio 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
July 9, 2024_ The Taiwanese military has released new rules of engagement (ROE) that will be tested for the first time during the Han Kuang live-fire military exercises from July 22 to 26. The rules, revised in 2023 following Chinese incursions, provide guidelines on when soldiers can use weapons legally and ethically. Soldiers must protect members of the armed forces, key infrastructure, prisoners of war and NGO workers, following the principles of the Law of War. The Han Kuang exercises, the largest in Taiwan, will also include night exercises this year to test the 24-hour defense capability, the Taipei Times reports. The drills aim to improve Taiwan's combat readiness in the event of a Chinese invasion.

