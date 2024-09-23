Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: New opportunities for Italian car brands with Stellantis

September 23, 2024_ Taiwan could soon welcome several car brands, including Italian ones Alfa Romeo and Fiat, thanks to the interest of Shangteng...

Taiwan: New opportunities for Italian car brands with Stellantis
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ Taiwan could soon welcome several car brands, including Italian ones Alfa Romeo and Fiat, thanks to the interest of Shangteng Automotive Group, already a distributor of Porsche, Škoda and Kia. The company, led by Gao Yiyi, daughter of the founder of I-Mei Foods, has expressed its intention to become the main distributor for the brands of the Stellantis group, which also includes Chrysler and Jeep. Despite the lack of official representatives for these brands in Taiwan, the appeal of models such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Fiat 500 continues to grow, pushing Shangteng to look to expand its offerings. The news was reported by ltn.com.tw, highlighting the growing interest in Italian vehicles in the Taiwanese market. Shangteng's expansion could significantly influence the local automotive landscape, already characterized by a strong presence of European brands.

