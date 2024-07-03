Taiwan: New policy to reduce the use of plastic bags

July 3, 2024_ Taiwan's Environmental Protection Agency launched a policy to promote the use of reusable bags, estimating that 22 counties and cities and 47 markets across the country could reduce the use of 65 million plastic bags per year. The policy aims to decrease the use of plastic bags, promoting environmental sustainability. According to statistics, the annual use of plastic bags in Taiwan is surprisingly high, causing serious pollution problems. To encourage the use of reusable bags, collection points have been established for the recycling of used bags in markets. The Environmental Protection Agency said the policy has already had a significant impact, with many citizens adopting the habit of carrying their own shopping bags. 人間福報 (The Merit Times) reports that the agency will continue to promote this policy, intensifying awareness and education campaigns to involve more people in green initiatives.