Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: New policy to reduce the use of plastic bags

July 3, 2024_ Taiwan's Environmental Protection Agency launched a policy to promote the use of reusable bags, estimating that 22 counties and cities...

Taiwan: New policy to reduce the use of plastic bags
03 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 3, 2024_ Taiwan's Environmental Protection Agency launched a policy to promote the use of reusable bags, estimating that 22 counties and cities and 47 markets across the country could reduce the use of 65 million plastic bags per year. The policy aims to decrease the use of plastic bags, promoting environmental sustainability. According to statistics, the annual use of plastic bags in Taiwan is surprisingly high, causing serious pollution problems. To encourage the use of reusable bags, collection points have been established for the recycling of used bags in markets. The Environmental Protection Agency said the policy has already had a significant impact, with many citizens adopting the habit of carrying their own shopping bags. 人間福報 (The Merit Times) reports that the agency will continue to promote this policy, intensifying awareness and education campaigns to involve more people in green initiatives.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
policy this policy education policy has already had
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza