Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: New rules against online fraud introduced by the Ministry of Justice
24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
September 24, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Justice has announced new rules to combat online fraud, including tougher penalties for offenders. The new regulations, which will take effect next month, call for increased cooperation between law enforcement and online platforms to identify and prosecute fraudsters. The ministry stressed that these measures are necessary to address the growing problem of online fraud, which has become increasingly sophisticated in recent years. The new rules are aimed at ensuring greater security for users of digital platforms. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. Taiwan, an island nation in East Asia, is known for its vibrant digital economy and widespread use of online technologies.

