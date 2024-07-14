Taiwan: New rules for the return of operators involved in state secrets

July 13, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Justice announced new rules for operators involved in state secrets returning from abroad or China. These individuals must notify their home agency of their return within seven business days or face a fine of up to NTD 100,000. The legislation, part of the revision of the 'Law on the Protection of State Secrets', came into force on July 9, 2024. The new provisions aim to monitor operators' contacts and activities with foreign or Chinese persons. The newspaper 自由時報 reports it. Local authorities, such as mayors of special cities, must notify the Cabinet of the return, while other officials must inform the Ministry of the Interior.