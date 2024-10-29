Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: New tourism brand 'Waves of Wonder' launched to promote the island

October 28, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Transport and Communications has unveiled its new tourism brand 'Waves of Wonder', aiming to attract...

Taiwan: New tourism brand 'Waves of Wonder' launched to promote the island
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Transport and Communications has unveiled its new tourism brand 'Waves of Wonder', aiming to attract international visitors through a series of promotional videos. These videos, made in collaboration with a Canadian director, highlight Taiwan's natural beauty and diverse culture, meeting the new needs of post-pandemic travelers. The deputy director of the tourism agency said that over 6 million international tourists have visited Taiwan this year, with the aim of surpassing 2022's numbers. The source of this news is 自由時報. The project aims to position Taiwan as a leading sustainable tourism destination globally, emphasizing unique and environmentally friendly travel experiences.

