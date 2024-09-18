Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: New US arms sale to support Taiwan defense

September 18, 2024_ The United States announced a new arms sale to Taiwan, approving the supply of aircraft spare parts and technical support, worth...

Taiwan: New US arms sale to support Taiwan defense
18 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 18, 2024_ The United States announced a new arms sale to Taiwan, approving the supply of aircraft spare parts and technical support, worth approximately NT$72.6 billion. This is the fifth arms sale of the year and the 16th under the Biden administration, which has reaffirmed its commitment to Taiwan's security. Taiwan's Ministry of Defense expressed gratitude for the American support, noting that this sale is crucial to maintaining the readiness of the Taiwanese air force amid growing pressure from China. The source of this news is 自由時報. The arms sale is seen as an important step in ensuring regional stability, as Taiwan continues to face threats from mainland China.

in Evidenza