Taiwan: New wave of COVID-19 and arrival of new vaccines

June 27, 2024_ Taiwan is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with overcrowded hospitals and a peak expected in mid-July, with estimates of 40,000 new cases weekly. On June 26, the Agency for Disease Control announced the purchase of 5.5 million doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine, effective against the JN.1, KP.2 and KP.3 variants. The vaccination campaign will begin on October 1st, coinciding with the flu campaign, and will be divided into two phases. The source is 中國時報. The first phase will give priority to vulnerable groups, while the second phase, from 1 November, will be open to all citizens over six months of age.