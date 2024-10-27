Taiwan: Over 180,000 People Participate in Taipei Pride for LGBTQ+ Equality

October 27, 2024_ Yesterday, over 180,000 people attended the Taipei Pride parade, celebrating LGBTQ+ equality and diversity, with Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Nymphia Wind in attendance. This year's theme, "embracing inclusion," was highlighted by Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association President Fletcher Hong, who highlighted the importance of respecting people's differences. Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage in 2019, making it a pioneer in East Asia for sexual minority rights. The news was reported by the Taipei Times, which noted that the event was attended by 194 groups and numerous international representatives, highlighting the growing support for LGBTQ+ rights in Taiwan.