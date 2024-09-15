Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Over 500 Scholars Call for Greater Attention to Sustainable Research

September 15, 2024_ More than 500 Taiwanese academics have signed an open letter urging the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) to...

Taiwan: Over 500 Scholars Call for Greater Attention to Sustainable Research
15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ More than 500 Taiwanese academics have signed an open letter urging the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) to prioritize sustainable research. The scholars made several recommendations, including increasing research funding and improving working conditions in the sector. They stress that sustainable research is crucial to the country's long-term development. The letter highlights the importance of investing in research practices that can ensure a better future for Taiwan, as reported by 自由時報. The National Science and Technology Council is the government body responsible for planning and promoting scientific and technological research in Taiwan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
They stress that ricerca automatica search Taiwan
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza