Taiwan: Over 500 Scholars Call for Greater Attention to Sustainable Research

September 15, 2024_ More than 500 Taiwanese academics have signed an open letter urging the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) to prioritize sustainable research. The scholars made several recommendations, including increasing research funding and improving working conditions in the sector. They stress that sustainable research is crucial to the country's long-term development. The letter highlights the importance of investing in research practices that can ensure a better future for Taiwan, as reported by 自由時報. The National Science and Technology Council is the government body responsible for planning and promoting scientific and technological research in Taiwan.