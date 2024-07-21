Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Parliamentary delegation visits Italy

July 20, 2024_ Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Vice President Johnny Chiang has begun a diplomatic tour of Europe, which includes a visit to Italy. The...

Taiwan: Parliamentary delegation visits Italy
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 20, 2024_ Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Vice President Johnny Chiang has begun a diplomatic tour of Europe, which includes a visit to Italy. The Taiwanese delegation, composed of various legislators, will arrive in Italy on July 27 and visit Milan and Rome. During the visit, Chiang will meet with Italian parliamentarians from both houses to discuss bilateral cooperation. The visit is part of a larger tour that also includes the Czech Republic and Spain. This was reported by taiwannews.com.tw. After Europe, Chiang will continue with diplomatic visits to Japan and the United States.

