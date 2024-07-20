Taiwan: Parliamentary reform freezes President's powers for six months

20 July 2024_ Taiwan's Parliament approved on 19 July 2024 a reform that freezes some of the President's powers for six months, including the head of intelligence and anti-corruption investigations. This is the first time that Parliament has taken such a broad measure against the President, demonstrating a strong commitment to checks and balances of power. The reform was approved with the consent of 13 constitutional judges, while two expressed dissent. The source of the news is 中國時報. The reform will come into force on 6 August 2024 and the results will be announced by October.