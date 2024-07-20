Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Parliamentary reform freezes President's powers for six months

20 July 2024_ Taiwan's Parliament approved on 19 July 2024 a reform that freezes some of the President's powers for six months, including the head of...

Taiwan: Parliamentary reform freezes President's powers for six months
20 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

20 July 2024_ Taiwan's Parliament approved on 19 July 2024 a reform that freezes some of the President's powers for six months, including the head of intelligence and anti-corruption investigations. This is the first time that Parliament has taken such a broad measure against the President, demonstrating a strong commitment to checks and balances of power. The reform was approved with the consent of 13 constitutional judges, while two expressed dissent. The source of the news is 中國時報. The reform will come into force on 6 August 2024 and the results will be announced by October.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
form that form form freezes soma
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza