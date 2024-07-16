Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Peak electricity demand forecast by 2033

July 16, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economy released a report on July 15 on electricity demand forecasts for the next 10 years. According to the...

Taiwan: Peak electricity demand forecast by 2033
16 luglio 2024 | 12.36
July 16, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economy released a report on July 15 on electricity demand forecasts for the next 10 years. According to the report, electricity demand will reach its peak in 2033. The Ministry stressed the need to take measures to ensure the stability of electricity supply. These measures are crucial to avoid interruptions and guarantee continuous service to citizens and businesses. The 中國時報 reports it. The report highlights the importance of adequately planning energy resources to support the country's economic growth.

