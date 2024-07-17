Taiwan: Penalties for murder by fire increased

17 July 2024_ Taiwan has decided to toughen the penalties for those who cause the death of a person through arson. The new sanctions include life imprisonment or the death penalty for those guilty of such crimes. This measure was taken in response to an increase in cases of fatal arson. Authorities hope the tougher sentences will serve as a deterrent to future crimes. This was reported by the Taiwanese newspaper 自由時報. The decision was welcomed by many victims' associations and citizen groups concerned about public safety.