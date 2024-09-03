Taiwan: People's Party Announces Its Legislative Priorities for the New Term

September 3, 2024_ The People's Party of Taiwan has presented its legislative priorities for the new period, with a focus on significant reforms such as the amendment of the Criminal Procedure Code and the introduction of the euthanasia law. The party's leader, Huang Kuo-chang, stressed the importance of ensuring human rights in criminal proceedings and promoting transparency in the media. Among other proposals, there are also laws to protect whistleblowers and to improve the quality of health care. The news is reported by ettoday.net. The People's Party, founded in 2019, has distinguished itself for its progressive positions and attention to civil and social rights in Taiwan.