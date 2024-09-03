Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: People's Party Announces Its Legislative Priorities for the New Term

September 3, 2024_ The People's Party of Taiwan has presented its legislative priorities for the new period, with a focus on significant reforms such...

Taiwan: People's Party Announces Its Legislative Priorities for the New Term
03 settembre 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 3, 2024_ The People's Party of Taiwan has presented its legislative priorities for the new period, with a focus on significant reforms such as the amendment of the Criminal Procedure Code and the introduction of the euthanasia law. The party's leader, Huang Kuo-chang, stressed the importance of ensuring human rights in criminal proceedings and promoting transparency in the media. Among other proposals, there are also laws to protect whistleblowers and to improve the quality of health care. The news is reported by ettoday.net. The People's Party, founded in 2019, has distinguished itself for its progressive positions and attention to civil and social rights in Taiwan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The party's leader focus Taiwan Criminal Procedure Code
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza