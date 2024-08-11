Taiwan: People's Party Apologizes for Mistakes in Campaign Fund Declaration

August 11, 2024_ The People's Party of Taiwan has issued an official apology after errors were discovered in the declaration of campaign funds for the 2024 presidential election. Party chairman Ko Wen-je acknowledged that three expenditure items were incorrectly recorded and promised to correct the situation as soon as possible. In addition, Ko called an urgent meeting with accounting officials to clarify the matter and provide detailed explanations to supporters and the public. The source of this news is 自由時報. The People's Party, founded in 2019, is a Taiwanese political party that aims to represent a new generation of voters and promote political reform.