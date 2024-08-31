Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: People's Party Chairman Arrested for Corruption

August 31, 2024_ Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je was arrested this morning by prosecutors for refusing to be interrogated at night in a...

Taiwan: People's Party Chairman Arrested for Corruption
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 31, 2024_ Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je was arrested this morning by prosecutors for refusing to be interrogated at night in a corruption investigation related to the Jinghua City case. Ko immediately requested a hearing to contest the arrest, while his supporters gathered outside the courthouse to express solidarity. Huang Kuo-chang, leader of the People's Party's parliamentary group, urged citizens to remain calm and not to take irrational actions. The news was reported by storm.mg, highlighting the growing political tension in Taiwan. The case also involves other political figures and could have significant repercussions on the island's political landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
interrogated at night Taiwan Jinghua City case at
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza