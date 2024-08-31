Taiwan: People's Party Chairman Arrested for Corruption

August 31, 2024_ Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je was arrested this morning by prosecutors for refusing to be interrogated at night in a corruption investigation related to the Jinghua City case. Ko immediately requested a hearing to contest the arrest, while his supporters gathered outside the courthouse to express solidarity. Huang Kuo-chang, leader of the People's Party's parliamentary group, urged citizens to remain calm and not to take irrational actions. The news was reported by storm.mg, highlighting the growing political tension in Taiwan. The case also involves other political figures and could have significant repercussions on the island's political landscape.