Taiwan: People's Party Chairman Embroiled in Election Financing Scandal

August 13, 2024_ Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je is at the center of an investigation into alleged irregular campaign financing for his presidential campaign. The investigation was launched by the Taipei Prosecutor's Office after discrepancies in the funds emerged, including a NT$13 million payment to a public relations firm and other disputed marketing expenses. Ko and his team held a press conference to clarify the situation, admitting accounting errors and promising to correct them. The issue has attracted the attention of several politicians, who have filed complaints against Ko for violations of the political financing law. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the importance of transparency in campaign financing in Taiwan.