Taiwan: People's Party leader Ko Wen-je arrested in connection with Jinghua Cheng case

September 6, 2024_ Taiwan People's Party leader Ko Wen-je has been arrested and remanded in custody by Taipei court in the Jinghua Cheng case. After a night in Taipei prison, his lawyer visited Ko, while his wife, Chen Pei-chi, brought books and essential supplies. Chen expressed his support for Ko, noting that they are both going through a difficult time and will continue to fight together. The source of this information is storm.mg. The Jinghua Cheng case involves alleged wrongdoing in the management of public funds, raising questions about transparency and integrity in Taiwanese politics.