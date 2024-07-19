Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Plan to attract artificial intelligence experts and foreign investment

July 19, 2024_ Taiwan's National Development Committee has approved a proposal to train 200,000 people in artificial intelligence skills and attract...

19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
July 19, 2024_ Taiwan's National Development Committee has approved a proposal to train 200,000 people in artificial intelligence skills and attract 120,000 foreign experts. Premier Chen Chien-jen chaired the committee's first meeting, stressing the importance of staying abreast of global trends. The program, if approved, will be rolled out over the next five years, with the first group of 200,000 people receiving training in artificial intelligence skills. Additionally, the establishment of an AI management center has been approved in cooperation with Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Taipei Times reports that the government will also set up a task force to monitor the development of the industry. President William Lai added that the World Trade Center will be involved in promoting Taiwan's AI industry.

