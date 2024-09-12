Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: Plane crash involving Mirage 2000-5 during training flight

September 12, 2024_ A Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet crashed at an air base in Chaozhou, Taiwan, on Tuesday due to engine and hoist problems. Captain...

12 settembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ A Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet crashed at an air base in Chaozhou, Taiwan, on Tuesday due to engine and hoist problems. Captain Hsieh Po-ting, the pilot of the aircraft, managed to eject and be recovered from the sea about two hours after the crash. However, the hoist of the rescue helicopter failed, forcing Hsieh to remain hovering until it was repaired. The air force has suspended all Mirage flights until the cause of the crash is determined, the Taipei Times reported. The air force has launched an investigation and retrieved information related to the accident, while an investment of NT$11 billion is planned to upgrade the Mirage's M53-P2 engines, with completion expected in 2028.

