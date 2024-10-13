Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: Political clash in Keelung over recall vote of mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang

October 12, 2024_ In Keelung, Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang faces a recall vote scheduled for October 13, with the support of top Kuomintang (KMT) figures...

Taiwan: Political clash in Keelung over recall vote of mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
October 12, 2024_ In Keelung, Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang faces a recall vote scheduled for October 13, with the support of top Kuomintang (KMT) figures such as former President Ma Ying-jeou and party chairman Zhu Lilun. Hsieh has also received support from Parliament Speaker Han Kuo-yu, who urged citizens to vote against the recall to ensure a better future for the city. Zhu stressed that this election is a struggle between good and evil, calling on the opposition DPP party to work together for the good of Keelung. The source of this news is 中國時報. The recall vote is a significant event in Taiwanese politics, as it represents a crucial moment for Hsieh's political future and the stability of the city.

