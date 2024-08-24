Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Political Scandals Rock Democratic Progressive Party

August 24, 2024_ Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is embroiled in multiple scandals, with former government spokesperson Chen Tsung-yen...

Taiwan: Political Scandals Rock Democratic Progressive Party
24 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 24, 2024_ Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is embroiled in multiple scandals, with former government spokesperson Chen Tsung-yen accused of receiving sexual favors during his tenure. In addition, lawmaker Lin Yi-chin is implicated in a fraud case involving assistant funds, with her office raided and several assistants taken into custody. The DPP has scheduled a meeting for August 27 to discuss the two situations and what measures to take. DPP chairman and president Lai Ching-te has stressed the importance of maintaining personal discipline among party members to avoid further damage. The news was reported by ftvnews.com.tw. The DPP is Taiwan's largest political party, known for its pro-independence stance.

