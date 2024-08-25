Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Political Support for Keelung Mayor Ahead of Recall Vote

Taiwan: Political Support for Keelung Mayor Ahead of Recall Vote
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
August 24, 2024_ Keelung Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang is receiving strong support from local politicians ahead of a recall vote scheduled for October 13. Taichung and Nantou mayors Lu Shiow-yen and Hsu Shu-hua visited Keelung to express their support, highlighting the unfairness of the current recall system. Hsieh has faced criticism over his handling of the east coast parking lot, but his supporters say he is working for the good of the city, ftvnews.com.tw reported. Amid rising political tensions, Hsieh announced a rallying event for September 6, with the participation of prominent figures such as Parliament Speaker Han Kuo-yu.

