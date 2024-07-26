Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Positive GDP update with growth forecast at 3.85%

July 26, 2024_ According to the latest forecast from the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, Taiwan's GDP growth rate for this year has been...

26 luglio 2024
July 26, 2024_ According to the latest forecast from the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, Taiwan's GDP growth rate for this year has been revised upward to 3.85%. This improvement is attributed to a strong boost in both exports and domestic demand. The institute pointed out that, thanks to the recovery of the global economy, Taiwan's exports will continue to show solid performance, while the domestic market will grow steadily. The news was reported by 工商時報. This update reflects the resilience of the Taiwanese economy amid global economic recovery.

