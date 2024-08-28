Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Premier Su Tseng-chang stresses importance of teamwork in government

August 28, 2024_ Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang held a press conference to discuss the government's work and the importance of collaboration among...

Taiwan: Premier Su Tseng-chang stresses importance of teamwork in government
28 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang held a press conference to discuss the government's work and the importance of collaboration among members of the government. During the meeting, he highlighted how teamwork has helped to effectively address emergencies, as demonstrated by the rapid response to Typhoon Kemi. Su also stressed the need for constant communication with President Lai Ching-te to ensure coordinated and responsible action. Finally, he warned that the next legislative period will be challenging, with the central budget looming. The news was reported by news.ltn.com.tw. Su Tseng-chang is the Premier of the Taiwanese government, while Lai Ching-te is the President of Taiwan.

