Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: President Lai Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Victory at Battle of Guningtou

26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 25, 2024_ Taiwan President William Lai commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Guningtou, emphasizing the importance of freedom and democracy. At the ceremony in Kinmen, Lai said that the 1949 victory over the Chinese communist forces represents Taiwan's determination to protect its sovereignty. He reiterated that no external force can change Taiwan's future and expressed his willingness to maintain peace with Beijing. The Battle of Guningtou was one of the rare victories of the Kuomintang (KMT) forces during the Chinese Civil War. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. Kinmen is a group of islands located near the Chinese coast, historically significant for their strategic location.

