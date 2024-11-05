Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
Taiwan: President Lai Ching-te Celebrates Naval Defense Progress in Kaohsiung

November 4, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te attended the delivery ceremony of the new Anlung light anti-aircraft frigate in Kaohsiung on November...

Taiwan: President Lai Ching-te Celebrates Naval Defense Progress in Kaohsiung
05 novembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 4, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te attended the delivery ceremony of the new Anlung light anti-aircraft frigate in Kaohsiung on November 4. In his speech, he highlighted three key points: the continued advancement of the national shipbuilding policy, the strengthening of defense industry capabilities, and the importance of protecting territorial waters. Lai emphasized that these developments are crucial to ensuring Taiwan's maritime security in a complex geopolitical environment. The ceremony came at a time when Taiwan is stepping up its efforts to modernize its military, 自由時報 reported. The Anlung frigate represents a significant step in Taiwan's defense strategy, aimed at strengthening deterrence against regional threats.

