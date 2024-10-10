Taiwan: President Lai Ching-te Delivers National Day Address

October 10, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te delivered his first National Day speech, attracting attention both domestically and internationally. In his speech, he outlined Taiwan's economic development strategies, stressing the importance of maintaining a key position in the global democratic supply chain. Lai also highlighted the need to promote cooperation between different generations and sectors, aiming to strengthen national unity and stability in the region. The speech highlighted the complexity of Taiwan's situation, especially due to pressure from mainland China. The news was reported by 中國時報.