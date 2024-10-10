Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: President Lai Ching-te Delivers National Day Address

October 10, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te delivered his first National Day speech, attracting attention both domestically and internationally....

Taiwan: President Lai Ching-te Delivers National Day Address
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te delivered his first National Day speech, attracting attention both domestically and internationally. In his speech, he outlined Taiwan's economic development strategies, stressing the importance of maintaining a key position in the global democratic supply chain. Lai also highlighted the need to promote cooperation between different generations and sectors, aiming to strengthen national unity and stability in the region. The speech highlighted the complexity of Taiwan's situation, especially due to pressure from mainland China. The news was reported by 中國時報.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
delivered his first National Day speech his istidina President Lai Ching te Delivers National Day
Vedi anche
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza