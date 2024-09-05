Taiwan: President Lai Ching-te Promotes Cross-Strait Peace

September 5, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said the island nation no longer seeks to recapture mainland China, but is committed to upholding the values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law. At a commemorative ceremony marking the 66th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Kinmen, he stressed the importance of building a lasting environment of peace between Taiwan and China based on shared values. Lai stressed that democracy and human rights are fundamental to the future of cross-border relations. The news was reported by rti.org.tw. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, is a democratic island nation with a complex history of relations with mainland China, which is governed by the Chinese Communist Party.