Taiwan: President Lai Ching-te reaffirms Taiwan's sovereignty in Double Tenth Day speech

October 6, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te delivered a significant speech at the Double Tenth Day celebrations, emphasizing that the People's Republic of China is not the motherland of the Republic of China. He urged citizens to unite to defend Taiwan's sovereignty and democracy, highlighting the importance of national unity. Lai also drew attention to the need to resist external pressure, reaffirming Taiwanese identity. The news was reported by 自由時報. Double Tenth Day is a national holiday that celebrates the founding of the Republic of China in 1911, a pivotal moment in Taiwan's history.