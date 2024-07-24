Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: President Lai leads Han Kuang military exercises for the first time

July 24, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te oversaw the Han Kuang military exercises, a major annual military exercise, for the first time since...

24 luglio 2024 | 13.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 24, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te oversaw the Han Kuang military exercises, a major annual military exercise, for the first time since taking office. During the visit, Lai encouraged the troops to improve their operational capabilities, underlining the importance of showing the world the determination of the Taiwanese armed forces in defending the nation. The exercise, which takes place in the Hualien region, was characterized by simulations of real operations and involved several aviation units. The news is reported by 自由時報. The Han Kuang exercises are critical to the military preparedness of Taiwan, an island that faces geopolitical tensions with mainland China.

