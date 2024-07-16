Taiwan: President Lai stresses the importance of democracy

July 16, 2024_ Taiwan President William Lai said democracy should not be taken for granted during a visit to the National Archives to commemorate the end of martial law. Lai and Premier Chen Chien-jen reviewed recently declassified documents related to the 228 Incident and the martial law period, including documents from the National Security Bureau and the National Security Drafting Committee. Lai stressed that Taiwan may not have achieved democracy without the sacrifices of thousands of predecessors and described the martial law era as a dark but significant chapter in the country's struggle for democracy. Among the declassified documents are the report on the death of pro-democracy activist Deng Nan-jung and a list of people who were banned from leaving Taiwan. The Taipei Times reports it. Lai added that the government is working on a plan to establish a national human rights museum to preserve the history of Taiwan's struggle for democracy.