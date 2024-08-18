Taiwan: President Lai thanks Japan for support

August 18, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te expressed gratitude for Japan's support through a social media post. In response, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed that Taiwan-Japan relations will continue to grow stronger. Lai highlighted the cooperation between the two countries in various fields and looked forward to further exchanges and collaboration in the future. Kishida highlighted the importance of the deep relationship between Taiwan and Japan for regional peace and stability. The news was reported by 自由時報. Taiwan, a democratic island with a strong cultural identity, maintains significant relations with Japan, an important ally in the Asian region.