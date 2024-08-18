Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: President Lai thanks Japan for support

August 18, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te expressed gratitude for Japan's support through a social media post. In response, Japanese Prime...

Taiwan: President Lai thanks Japan for support
18 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 18, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te expressed gratitude for Japan's support through a social media post. In response, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed that Taiwan-Japan relations will continue to grow stronger. Lai highlighted the cooperation between the two countries in various fields and looked forward to further exchanges and collaboration in the future. Kishida highlighted the importance of the deep relationship between Taiwan and Japan for regional peace and stability. The news was reported by 自由時報. Taiwan, a democratic island with a strong cultural identity, maintains significant relations with Japan, an important ally in the Asian region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
President Lai Taiwan social media Giappone
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza