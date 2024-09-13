Taiwan: President Lai Urges Defending Freedom and Democracy

September 13, 2024_ Taiwanese President William Lai called on citizens to fight for freedom and democracy during the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Formosan Self-Saving Declaration. Lai stressed that the Taiwanese people have always had to fight for their rights and that the nation must remain vigilant against threats from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He noted that the 1983 declaration marked a pivotal moment in Taiwan's history, calling for the end of martial law and the establishment of a democratic government. The president reiterated the government's commitment to upholding democratic values and working with like-minded countries to promote them. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. Taiwan, a democratic island with a history of tensions with mainland China, continues to fight to maintain its sovereignty and freedom.