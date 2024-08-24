Taiwan: President Lai visits Kinmen to commemorate 66th anniversary of 823 battle

August 24, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te visited Kinmen for the first time after taking office, attending the ceremony commemorating the 66th anniversary of the 823 Battle. During the visit, the Ministry of Defense reported the interception of 38 Chinese aircraft and 12 ships in the surrounding waters, raising security concerns. The director of the Democratic Progressive Party's China Department, Wu Jun-zhi, criticized China's irrational reaction, stressing that it is not conducive to peace in the Taiwan Strait. This was reported by ltn.com.tw. Kinmen is a group of strategic islands for Taiwan, located near the Chinese coast, and the 823 Battle is a significant historical event in the history of tensions between Taiwan and China.