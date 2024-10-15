Taiwan: President Lai vows to defend democracy in face of Chinese military drills

October 14, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said the government is ready to defend democracy and national security in response to China's recent military exercises in the East China Sea. Lai reassured citizens that his national security team is closely monitoring the activities of the Chinese military and stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region. He also expressed willingness to engage with China, hoping for cooperation that will benefit the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting Taiwan's determination to preserve its sovereignty and freedom. The president also called on China to respond positively to the expectations of the international community, contributing to global peace.