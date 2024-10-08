Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: President Tsai Ing-wen Visits Europe With Support From President Lai Ching-te

October 8, 2024_ Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will embark on an eight-day trip to Europe on October 12, 2024, to promote Taiwan's...

Taiwan: President Tsai Ing-wen Visits Europe With Support From President Lai Ching-te
08 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 8, 2024_ Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will embark on an eight-day trip to Europe on October 12, 2024, to promote Taiwan's international presence. Before her departure, Tsai met with current President Lai Ching-te to discuss the details of the trip, during which Lai expressed his full support. President Lai called Tsai "Taiwan's best ambassador" internationally, emphasizing the trust that democratic partners have in her. Tsai's visit is seen as an important opportunity for Taiwan to strengthen relations with its allies. The source of this news is 自由時報, a well-known Taiwanese newspaper.

