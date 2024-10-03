Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: Progress in Digital Transformation and Sustainability Goals

03 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 3, 2024_ Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung announced significant progress in digital transformation and achieving net-zero carbon emissions. At a seminar in Taipei, he stressed the importance of Taiwan joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which is considered a key political goal. Lin described the CPTPP as the most representative economic agreement in the Indo-Pacific region, and hoped that the accession would expand Taiwan's economic and trade influence. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. The CPTPP is a trade agreement that includes several countries in the Asia-Pacific region, aimed at promoting free trade and economic cooperation.

