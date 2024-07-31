Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Projects to extend the high-speed rail to Taitung and improve local roads

July 30, 2024_ Taiwan's Transport Minister Li Meng-yen has announced plans to extend the high-speed rail to Taitung, following confirmation of the...

Taiwan: Projects to extend the high-speed rail to Taitung and improve local roads
31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 30, 2024_ Taiwan's Transport Minister Li Meng-yen has announced plans to extend the high-speed rail to Taitung, following confirmation of the extension to Pingtung expected later this year. Li stressed the importance of launching a feasibility study for this project, also promising the construction of express roads to connect every county and city. Furthermore, he highlighted the need to improve existing road infrastructure, as in the case of the connection between Hualien and Highway No. 5. The news was reported by 中國時報. These developments aim to improve mobility and transportation safety in the eastern region of Taiwan, where railways are currently single-track.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
high speed local roads connection between Hualien T'ai tung Hsien
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza