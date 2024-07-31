Taiwan: Projects to extend the high-speed rail to Taitung and improve local roads

July 30, 2024_ Taiwan's Transport Minister Li Meng-yen has announced plans to extend the high-speed rail to Taitung, following confirmation of the extension to Pingtung expected later this year. Li stressed the importance of launching a feasibility study for this project, also promising the construction of express roads to connect every county and city. Furthermore, he highlighted the need to improve existing road infrastructure, as in the case of the connection between Hualien and Highway No. 5. The news was reported by 中國時報. These developments aim to improve mobility and transportation safety in the eastern region of Taiwan, where railways are currently single-track.