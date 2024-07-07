Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Proposed alcohol surtax to fund cancer drugs

07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
July 7, 2024_ Taiwanese medical associations have put forward a proposal to introduce a surtax on alcohol to finance the cost of anti-cancer drugs. The National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) had already proposed a similar surcharge last year, but the proposal was rejected. The fund is needed to cover the costs of cancer drugs not included in the total National Health Insurance (NHI) budget, while additional funding would be used to support the healthcare system. The proposal has received support from various medical associations, including the Taiwan Public Health Association, the Taiwan Addiction Society and the Taiwan Medical Association. The Taipei Times reports it. The alcohol surtax aims to ensure stable funding for cancer treatments, improving access to care for patients.

