Taiwan: Proposed Media Law Amendment Raises Concerns

October 6, 2024_ A Kuomintang lawmaker, Chen Xuesheng, has proposed a change to cable and satellite television laws, suggesting loosening restrictions on political parties and the government's investment in the media. The change would allow indirect ownership of up to 10 percent of shares, raising concerns about possible political intervention in the media. Legal experts warn that the proposal could pose a risk to democracy, opening the door to undue influence. The source of this news is 自由時報. The proposal has been met with skepticism by activist groups and analysts, who fear it could undermine the independence of the media in Taiwan.